Satyaprem Ki Katha Director Sameer Vidwans Weighs in on ‘Patriarchy’ And ‘Feminism’ in Indian Society

Satyaprem Ki Katha Director Sameer Vidwans recently spoke about 'patriarchy' in Indian society and women rights.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Director Sameer Vidwans on Patriarchy: Sameer Vidwans is basking high on the success of his romantic-drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The national-award winning filmmaker known for his sensitivity has touched the hearts of billions of Indians by bringing a story about a taboo subject. His film has resonated with middle-class families where gender crimes are often brushed under the carpet due to the fear of shame. Through an entertaining romance about selfless, unconditional love, Sameer has addressed the societal dogmas and orthodoxy with regard to violence against women. Satyaprem Ki Katha received accolades from both fans and movie critics.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA DIRECTOR SPEAKS ABOUT FEMINIST HUSBAND

Speaking on patriarchy in modern day Indian society, the Satyaprem Ki Katha director in an interaction with PTI said, “This is a story of a feminist husband. Women have to fight for their rights because society is quite patriarchal. And if we want to deal with a patriarchal society, then men need to have sensitivity.” He further added, “With our film, we have given a kind of a husband who says that, ‘You go and become the hero, I will be the supporting character of your story’.”

SAMEER VIDWANS DEFENDS KARTIK ARYAN’S CHARACTER IN SATYAPREM KI KATHA

On the minor criticism by a section of netizens over Kartik’s character being shown as a man saviour, Sameer opined, “(But) I think the critics missed out the dialogue where Sattu says, ‘I will be the supporting character of your story.’ He says it twice in the movie. He doesn’t say that I will save you and become a hero. But he says that you have to become the hero, and I will provide the support.” He also pointed out, “The battle has to be fought by the girl and this is what he tells her. So he is just a pillar of support for her.”

