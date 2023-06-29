Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha leaked online: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Satyaprem Ki Katha HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Satyaprem Ki Katha Leaked Online For Free Download: The latest Bollywood rom-com, Satyaprem Ki Katha has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 29. Starring Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a simple rom-com based in Gujarat where a middle-class boy meets and falls in love with a high-class girl and things change in their relationship as they decide to get married. The advance bookings for the film were decent it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to it. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Satyaprem Ki Katha‘s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

This is the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara who gave a clean hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year at the Box Office.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Adipurush, Carry on Jatta 3, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

