Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani Turns Emotional, thanks audience for showering praises on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani Turns Emotional, thanks audience for showering praises on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has been receiving positive comments and applause for the remarkable performances of both the lead actors.

Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in cinemas on June 29. (Credits: Instagram)

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was released in cinemas on June 29. The film has been welcomed with positive comments and applause for the remarkable performances of both the lead actors. The movie, which is a romantic comedy, also comes with a social message that it delivers without being preachy. While the film’s heart is in the right place, both the actors should be accredited for portraying the characters in a phenomenal way. The honest and incredible performance of Kiara Advani in the film has been receiving immense love and appreciation and the actress is certainly ‘overwhelmed’ to see the reviews.

Kiara Advani shares a note to thank audience

The gripping storyline and the top-notch performance of Kiara Advani are being showered with praise. The actress, in response to the positive comments, recently shared a note on her Instagram to thank the audience. On Thursday evening, Kiara penned a note on her Instagram story that read, “Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full” followed by red heart emojis.

You may like to read

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan also posted his picture from Siddhivinayak Temple and expressed his emotions saying, “Overwhelmed with your Pure Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sidharth Malhotra reviews Satyaprem ki Katha

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani’s husband and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared his review of the recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Shershaah actor, in an Instagram story, wrote, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Sameer Widhwans and jointly bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.