How Much Kiara Advani’s Green Dress At Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions Costs

Kiara Advani recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram and accompanied the post with the caption, “Love is Evergreen.”

Wearing a stunning green outfit, the actress exuded elegance and charm. (Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is known for her striking personality and good looks. The actress can effortlessly pull off any kind of look and attire she adorns. Be it ad campaigns, promotions, movies, or events, she possesses the innate ability to dazzle and make heads turn with her looks and persona. Currently, she is actively engaged in promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she shares screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Throughout the promotions, Kiara has been choosing outfits that seamlessly blend fashion and glamour. Now, her recent green outfit in one of the promotional events has left us in awe.

Let’s delve into the details of Kiara Advani’s latest fashion statement.

Kiara Advani’s Stunning Pictures

Kiara Advani’s Instagram posts are an inspiration for fashion lovers, and her recent series of pictures shared on Monday were no exception. Wearing a stunning green outfit, the actress exuded elegance and charm. The knitted dress, purchased from Cult Gaia, fitted her perfectly, with eye-catching bands and buckles on the front. The outfit had straps elegantly tied in a knot behind her neck, highlighting her figure-flattering silhouette with a tight waist and deep V neckline.

To complete her look, the actress went for freshly blown-out hair, bold brows, and dewy makeup with small studs and strappy heels.

Cost Of Kiara Advani’s Green Bodycon Outfit

Kiara Advani’s dress is what many girls dream of having in their wardrobe. But you’ll have to shell out a whopping 2,490 Israeli shekels to get this bodycon dress. 2,490 Israeli shekels is equivalent to Rs 56,000 in Indian currency. As we take notes of Kiara’s stunning appearance, she is making everyone eagerly waits for her next show-stopping ensemble.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha will be released on June 29. The movie is a romantic drama. With Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s adorable chemistry, it looks like the film may well be on its way to becoming a hit across the country.

