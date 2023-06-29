Top Recommended Stories

  • Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer WINS Hearts, Fan Says ‘Dil Maange More’
Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer WINS Hearts, Fan Says ‘Dil Maange More’

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film received positive response from the audience. They loved the film and praised the star cast.

Updated: June 29, 2023 1:31 PM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE Update: On the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. On June 29, after the first-day first show, netizens were quick to talk about Kiara and Kartik’s film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the reunion of the superhit jodi of Bollywood after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The early reviews suggest the film has got mixed responses from the audience. Kartik and Kiara’s fans loved watching the romantic drama, whereas, a few sections of people found the second half boring.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The song Pasoori Nu again takes the headlines after garnering a positive response on the big screen. This time, the audience can’t stop praising Arijit Singh for his fabulous vocal for the remake.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Watch LIVE reviews of Satyaprem Ki Katha Here!

Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Leaked Online: Kiara-Kartik’s second film together Satyaprem Ki Katha has been leaked on day one of it’s release on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Honest Reviews: Here’s a list of tweets that show the movie could have been better.

    https://twitter.com/JALLAD09/status/1674316010315464704

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie REVIEW

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Positive Response From Audience: Here is a list of tweets where the audience has praised Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Honest Review: A user mentioned in his tweet, “Obsession with women’s past destroy so many marriages, break engagements….It is the MOST IMPORTANT movie for this generation. And every young man should watch it, you might be saved a lifetime of misery satyapremkikatha spkk“.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: The film marks the reunion of the superhit jodi Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Review LIVE UPDATES: The first reactions to SatyaPrem Ki Katha are largely mix, with netizens praising Kiara and Kartik for their on-screen chemistry, but are not happy with the storyline.

