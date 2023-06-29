Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer WINS Hearts, Fan Says ‘Dil Maange More’

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film received positive response from the audience. They loved the film and praised the star cast.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review LIVE Update: On the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. On June 29, after the first-day first show, netizens were quick to talk about Kiara and Kartik’s film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the reunion of the superhit jodi of Bollywood after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The early reviews suggest the film has got mixed responses from the audience. Kartik and Kiara’s fans loved watching the romantic drama, whereas, a few sections of people found the second half boring.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The song Pasoori Nu again takes the headlines after garnering a positive response on the big screen. This time, the audience can’t stop praising Arijit Singh for his fabulous vocal for the remake.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

