Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Rom-Com is Clean, Cute And Important, Sau Takka!

Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani star in a romantic-comedy that speaks about honesty in relationships, families, bondings, love and also empowerment.

Satyaprem Ki Katha movie review (Photo Created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: A boy meets a girl, falls in love, gets married and they live happily ever after. Bollywood has been using the same formula for ages to build a perfect concoction of romantic comedy. But, it only takes a tiny effort to turn the same saga into a timeless story. Satyaprem Ki Katha is exactly that tiny effort that has paid off.

Samir Widhwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha is a sweet romantic comedy that has its formula in place – cute couple, pretty outfits, emotions, family, romance, colourful locations, and peppy music. But, what takes it a notch ahead is its intention. The film’s heart is in the right place and that helps in making it an entertaining watch! It’s love at first sight for Satyaprem (Kartik) who gets swooned away by Katha (Kiara) during a Garba dance event. A simple Satya approaches the girl, expresses his feelings, and is also rejected right then and there. His feelings don’t die though. What is appreciatory is how he doesn’t act like most toxic Bollywood heroes trying to woo the girl to make her fall for him while she’s dating another man. He doesn’t stalk her or try to prove to her that he’s the best she can get. Rather, he gives time its own chance and believes in destiny. And his time comes…

Satyaprem and Katha get married in a lavish wedding and the girl shifts to his middle-class Gujarati home from her luxurious mansion. But, the story is not about the class divide or the complexities of adjustment after marriage. The story, in fact, begins where it rightly ends. It is more to do with honesty in a relationship, and the importance of standing up for your partner and for what’s right. Kartik and Kiara might have looked like the same old cute Bollywood couple who dances amid snow-capped mountains and poses for mushy photos when the trailer was released. But, in Satyaprem Ki Katha, they stand for much more. Together, they paint the ideal picture of a real couple, who struggles to understand the newness of marriage and to find the courage to stand up for their partner – whatever it takes. In a beautifully empowering scene that changes the whole narrative of the film, Satya and Katha try to finally consummate their marriage but things don’t go as planned and a big revelation comes around. The scene stands as a testament to how far both Kartik and Kiara have come as performers. They act with the maturity and sensitivity that the scene requires.

The biggest win for the story is probably in the fact that it fails to look preachy even when it could have easily been. It treats Kartik for who he is really seen as – the charming, simple quintessential hero not afraid of being vulnerable on screen. It doesn’t ask Kiara to drop being a happy-go-lucky girl, confident in her skin to prove her point as a strong woman. It lets them be and the writing does its own job. Both of them look convincing as a Gujarati-speaking young couple who believes in family values as much as they believe in exercising their rights. This is a whole rulebook on how to be better parents, partners, and even friends without thinking much. Satyaprem Ki Katha entertains you and brings a solid message because sometimes, even when things look illogical, they end up being empowering.

Stars: 3

