Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani’s Love Story Seems Nothing New, Netizens Show Disappointment

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha’s trailer is finally out. The 2:35-minute video takes us into the lives of Kartik as Satyaprem and Kiara as Katha. The musical love story shows Kartik pursuing Kiara for the wedding but the heroine has her own reasons to not get married. The duo shares a lot of heartbreaking moments. It seems like we have seen these angles before as there is nothing new in the trailer. The good thing about Satyaprem ki Katha trailer is the background music. It gives a glimpse of soulful songs.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha, eventually fall in love and go on to tie the knot. But what happens on the wedding day or soon after isn’t revealed in the trailer. The film also features Gajrao Rao as Satyaprem’s father and Supriya Pathak as his mother.

Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer:

Satyaprem Ki Katha Reactions on Twitter

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha didn’t go well with the netizens. A user wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer one word wtf nothing in trailer that makes u say wow …boring this one sure shot flop so disappointing posters were better but trailer crap #KartikAaryan #KiaraTakahashi”. Anoter user said, “Same chapri look iska repeated Same dialogue delivery Like pyaar ka punchnama till now Same acting range Same type of role Are bhai kabhi toh alag acting kar le tu”.

#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer one word wtf nothing in trailer that makes u say wow …boring this one sure shot flop so disappointing posters were better but trailer crap #KartikAaryan #KiaraTakahashi — Afzal rocks (@Afzalrocks1) June 5, 2023

Same chapri look iska repeated

Same dialogue delivery Like pyaar ka punchnama till now

Same acting range

Same type of role Are bhai kabhi toh alag acting kar le tu #SatyaPremKiKatha #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer #KartikAaryan https://t.co/vN5PPkF8tA — Superior Khiladi (@SuperiorKhiladi) June 5, 2023



The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and will release in theatres on June 29.

