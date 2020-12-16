TV actor Firoz Jafari has been arrested on Tuesday, i.e. December 15 from his Mumbai residence for allegedly conning several elderly people from different states such as Nagpur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Firoz Jafari aka Salman would act as a fake cop by dressing like one and wait at traffic junctions, targeting senior citizens wearing jewellery. Also Read - TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case - Deets Inside

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Firoz is 40-years-old and has done small roles in TV shows such as Savdhaan India, Chittod ki Rani Rajkumari Padmini, Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji. He used to head a gang of three fraud people. He flew to different cities, met people and told them fake stories about robbery attempts. He would then offer them to keep the jewellery in a purse. But when placing it inside the purse, he would quickly switch the jewel with a stone and depart. Most of the victims would only realise the robbery much later when they opened the purses. Also Read - Sushant Singh on Being Ousted From Savdhaan India: Willing to Pay Price Because It's About Future of my Country

When Jafari robbed jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh of a senior citizen in Dehradun, the police began to search and arrested him with the help of Mumbai police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Ousted From Savdhaan India After Participating in Anti-CAA Protests in Mumbai

During primary interrogation, it was found that the accused impersonated as a police officer to con people and had earlier also committed similar offences in Nagpur and other states.