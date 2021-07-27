Mumbai: Veteran actor Savita Bajaj, best known for films such as Beta Ho Toh Aisa, Nadiya Ke Paar, Nishant, Nazrana, who was in desperate financial support, received financial help from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jackie Shroff. The 79-year-old veteran actor Savita Bajaj was hospitalised and had to pay her medical bills. She had also revealed that her family didn’t want to keep her, and she has no means of income to sustain herself. CINTAA member Nupur Alankar has been looking after Savita Baja, and in her interview with told ETimes, she told that actor Ayushmann Khurrana reached out to them and transferred a substantial chunk of money. This helped them discharge her from the hospital.Also Read - When Tiger Shroff Recalled ‘Worst’ Phase Of His Life: 'Our House Was Sold, We Were Bankrupt'

Nupur said, "Ayushmaan called her and transferred the money which was a huge relief for us, as we were able to discharge her from the hospital". The same report also revealed that Jackie Shroff too helped Savita Bajaj out by transferring money into her account. She also took Sonu Sood's name who helped Savita Bajaj with an oxygen concentrator. Nupur added in the interview, "Sonu Sood has donated an oxygen concentrator which will also be of use to her."

In April, Savita Bajaj had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had to be in the hospital for 22 days and now, she has been diagnosed with emphysema, a condition that involves damage to the walls of the air sacs, which means she will need oxygen support for regular breathing.

10 days ago, Supriya Pilgaonkar had come forward and helped Savita Bajaj.

Savita Bajaj, who is feeling better now, said: “I am feeling better. Nupur has been like a Godsend to me. She assured me that she would be by my side throughout and kept her word. She visited me at the hospital daily. Nupur and her sister, Jigyaasa, have brought me to their home. It seems like a miracle. Mujhe lagta hai mujhe nayi zindagi mil gayi.”