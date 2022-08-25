Sawan Kumar Tak Health: Bollywood filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak has been admitted to ICU in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after his health condition got serious. He had a past record of lung-related illnesses. Sawan’s nephew Navin Kumar Tak told that his heart condition is not good. While speaking to ETimes, Navin told, “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time.”

Sawan Kumar Tak has never suffered a heart attack before. His nephew told Indian Express, “No, nothing like that. He’s been suffering from lung issues for some years now. He was feeling weak last few days and had a fever, we thought it could be pneumonia, but when we came here we got to know that his lungs are totally damaged.”

Sawan stays in Mumbai’s Juhu area and doesn’t have a family.

Tak directed films like Souten, Sanam Bewafa, Hawas, Gomti Ke Kinare, Saajan Bina Suhagan, etc. He has also written lyrics for some very popular songs of his own movie such as Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet Hai from Souten, Hum Bhool Gaye from Souten Ki Beti, Yeh Dil Bewafa Se Wafa from Bewaffa Se Waffa all sung by Lata Mangeshkar.