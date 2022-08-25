Sawan Kumar Tak Dies at 86: Bollywood filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital passed away on Thursday. Sawan’s nephew Navin Kumar Tak had earlier told E Times that, “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time.”

Check Out Salman Khan’s Instagram Post on Sawan Kumar Tak death:

Salman Khan, who acted in Sanam Bewafa produced by Tak Wrote on his Instagram post, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u.” Tak directed films like Souten, Sanam Bewafa, Hawas, Gomti Ke Kinare, Saajan Bina Suhagan, etc. He has also written lyrics for some very popular songs of his own movie such as Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet Hai from Souten, Hum Bhool Gaye from Souten Ki Beti, Yeh Dil Bewafa Se Wafa from Bewaffa Se Waffa all sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

