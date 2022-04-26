Ranbir Kapoor Introduces His Wife Alia Bhatt: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently shot for Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s Animal in Manali was recently seen introducing Alia Bhatt as his wife in a post wedding viral clip. The cute video shows RaAlia exchanging garlands as the couple seal their love with a kiss. While the guests cheered for the handsome pair, Alia greeted everyone including the guests and paparazzi.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt All Set to Return With 'Dulhania' Franchise

Ranbir Calls Eye His Wife Post Nupitals!

In the clip shared by a fan account Ranbir and Alia can be seen matching up in white for the close-knit wedding ceremony. As the couple was surrounded by guests in the balcony, Ranbir’s aunt Babita and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan were also seen in the video. The groom went down on his knees to let the bride put the garland around his neck. Ranbir then stood up as the couple revered the grand occasion with a romantic kiss. In the clip Ranbir said, “Say hi to my wife.” While Alia said “Hi” to everyone as she waved her henna-decorated hand. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Rashmika Mandana Look From Animal Gets Leaked, Fans Say Sanskari Outside, Deadly Inside

RaAlia Fans Overjoyed on Their Wedding!

RaAlia fans cherished the romantic moment between the couple in the clip as a user wrote on twitter, “she had no idea he straight up went for it she is blushing hard.” Another fan commented, “And she liked it hehe.” Check out the reactions:

On the work front Alia will next be seen with husband Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir on the other hand will be seen in Animal, YRF’s Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan’s untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.

