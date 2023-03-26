Home

Entertainment

Sayani Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note as She Shares Throwback Pics From Maanvi Gagroo’s Haldi Ceremony: ‘Surreal And Emotional’

Sayani Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note as She Shares Throwback Pics From Maanvi Gagroo’s Haldi Ceremony: ‘Surreal And Emotional’

Sayani Gupta recently wrote a heartfelt note as she shared throwback pictures from Maanvi Gagroo's Haldi ceremony.

Sayani Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note as She Shares Throwback Pics From Maanvi Gagroo's Haldi Ceremony: 'Surreal And Emotional'

Sayani Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Maanvi Gagroo: Maanvi Gagroo’s wedding with Kumar Varun has been a dreamy affair. The actress received a lot of congratulatory messages from her family, relatives, friends, colleagues, fans and followers. Maanvi’s co-stars from Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar sent her best wishes as well. Now, in a new post Sayani Gupta shared a series of throwback pics from Maanvi’s haldi ceremony and called it an ’emotional’ occasion. She also wrote that it felt as if her own sister was getting married. Maanvi has a good rapport with most of her co-stars, including Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar, who worked with her in Triplings.

CHECK OUT SAYANI GUPTA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani G (@sayanigupta)

You may like to read

SAYANI GUPTA WRITES EMOTIONAL POST FOR MAANVI GAGROO

Sayani took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Maan’s ki Mehendi! This evening was special! Felt like my sister’s wedding.. was surreal and quite emotional! Fun was had! And the gang was mad! @maanvigagroo @randomvarun love you both so much! Thank you for the photos Maans 😂.” In the pictures Sayani can be seen kissing and hugging Maanvi and also posing for a group photo. Earlier, while announcing her wedding with Varun, Maanvi wrote in her post “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi”.

Maanvi has worked in series like Triplings and Pitchers. She has also acted in films like Ujda Chaman (2019)’ and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.