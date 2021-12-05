Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Sayantani Ghosh has got engaged to beau Anugrah in a private ceremony in Kolkata. They will be tying the knot on Sunday, December 5. Sayantani looked gorgeous in a traditional red saree which she wore with a golden blouse and beautiful jewels. This saree was given my her grandmother who passed away last year. The actor happily showed her engagement ring to her fans in her Instagram story. Sayantani Ghosh spoke to ETimes and revealed why she wore this saree, “My nani passed away in 2020 and I was very close to her. I wanted to feel her presence. I am sure she is blessing me. So in her memory, I decided to wear this saree which she had given me.”Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh To Tie The Knot With Anugrah Tiwari On December 5? The Actor Reveals

Sayantani's beau Anugrah looked graceful in a traditional kurta with a half jacket. The couple posed happily for the cameras in their matching attires.

Take a look at Sayantani Ghosh’s engagement photos:



Sayantani Ghosh’s wedding is going to be a simple affair in hometown, Kolkata, while the reception will be held in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur.Ghosh plays the role of Daljeet in the show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

On Sunday morning, she took to Instagram to share her photo wearing Bengali Shaakha Pola Bangle. She wrote, “My dream has always been to wear the shaankha pola finally that moment”. Check pic:

Congratulations Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah!