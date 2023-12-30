Home

Entertainment

SBS Drama Awards 2023: Song Kang Wins Big – Check Full Winner List

SBS Drama Awards 2023: Song Kang Wins Big – Check Full Winner List

SBS Drama Awards 2023 Winners List: The SBS Drama Awards took place on December 29, 2023 at Seoul’s Sangam-dong. The award ceremony was attended by popular South Korean actors.

SBS Drama Awards 2023: Song Kang Wins Big - Check Full Winner List

SBS Drama Awards 2023: The annual event, which honoured exceptional accomplishments in a variety of K-drama industry domains, was presented by the esteemed Seoul Broadcasting System and took place in the imposing SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Seoul on December 29, 2023. The award ceremony was hosted by Shin Dong-Yub and Kim You-Jung. The SBS award ceremony was filled with cherishable moments, but one star truly stood out, it was none other than Song Kang. He starred in the lead role of My Demon and bagged major accolades at the event. The awards included the Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries (Romance/Comedy Drama) and the highly sought-after Best Couple Award alongside his co-star Kim Yoo Jung – Here’s the full list of winners at the SBS Drama Awards 2023.

Trending Now

SBS Drama Awards 2023- Full Winners List

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Je Hoon won the esteemed Daesang Award for his exceptional portrayal in Taxi Driver 2, and Kim Tae Ri was honoured with the same recognition for her outstanding performance in Revenant.

You may like to read

Top Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series):

Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)

Lee Sung Kyung (Dr. Romantic 3)

Top Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Song Kang (My Demon)

Kim Yoo Jung (My Demon)

Top Excellence Award (Specialised Genre or Action Miniseries):

Park Sung Woong (The Killing Vote)

Moon Chae Won (Payback)

Netizen’s Best 2023 SBS Drama:

Taxi Driver 2

Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series):

Shin Jae Ha (Taxi Driver 2)

Pyo Ye Jin (Taxi Driver 2)

Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Ryeoun (The Secret Romantic Guesthouse)

Shin Ye Eun (The Secret Romantic Guesthouse)

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries):

Lee Joon (The Escape of the Seven)

Hong Kyung (Payback)

Lee Yoo Bi (The Escape of the Seven)

Best Couple Award:

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang (My Demon)

Best Performance Award:

Jin Sun Kyu (Revenant)

Best Teamwork Award:

Dr. Romantic 3

Best Supporting Actor (Multi-Season Series):

Bae Yoo Ram (Taxi Driver 2)

Jang Hyuk Jin (Taxi Driver 2)

Son Ji Yoon (The First Responders 2)

Best Supporting Actor (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Jung Soon Won (My Demon, Trolley)

Seo Jung Yeon (My Demon, Trolley)

Best Supporting Actor (Specialised Genre or Action Miniseries):

Kim Won Hae (Revenant)

Scene Stealer Award:

Go Sang Ho (Taxi Driver 2, Dr. Romantic 3)

Byun Joong Hee (Taxi Driver 2, Dr. Romantic 3)

Best Child Actor:

Choi Hyun Jin (The Killing Vote)

Han Ji An (Dr. Romantic 3)

Park So Yi (Revenant)

Ahn Chae Heum (Taxi Driver 2)

Best New Actor:

Kang You Seok (Payback)

Kwon Ah Reum (The Killing Vote)

Kim Do Hoon (The Escape of the Seven)

Yang Hye Ji (Revenant)

Lee Shin Young (Dr. Romantic 3)

Lee Hong Nae (Dr. Romantic 3)

Jung Soo Bin (Trolley)

With compelling performances by Tomorrow x Together, Hwasa, Guckkasten, Doldams, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung, the evening was further enhanced. Devoted fans gave heartfelt applause as their favourite K-drama actors received rewards and recognition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.