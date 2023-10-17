Home

SC Declines Same Sex Marriage in India: Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitly and other Bollywood celebrities reacted to Supreme Court's verdict on marriage equality.

SC Declines Same Sex Marriage in India: The Supreme Court ruled out against same sex marriage in India in its recent judgement. The five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition for queer marriages in India. Bollywood celebrities have been for long time rooting for marriage equality. While netizens had lauded the SC judgement on decriminalising Article 377, a lot of people had positive hopes that the SC verdict might be in favour of the LGBTQI + community. Bhumi Pednekar, who played a lesbian in Badhaai Do had previously also extended her support in favour of same sex marriage. The actress once again shared screenshots of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR ANDF OTHER CELEBS REACT TO SC VERDICT ON MARRIAGE EQUALITY IN INDIA:

CELINA JAILTLY AND ONIR EXTEND THEIR SUPPORT TOWARDS LGBTQI+ COMMUNITY

Celina Jaitly, who is United Nations Equality Champion also shared a post on her Instagram stories as she supported queer marriages in India. Onir expressed disappointment on the SC judgement and tweeted, “DISAAPOINTED …. The cis gendered world FAILED to be better humans”. He quote tweeted a tweet post which read, “Today the court has reaffirmed that queer citizens will be relegated to an unsympathetic legislature and an apathetic executive. We are second class citizens, no matter how many judicial platitudes say otherwise. We will rise in rage and protest.” The I Am director had previously tweeted, “The Supreme Court of India will deliver its verdict on #MarriageEquality this week. Hope that the weakness of the majority community to be better humans do not dictate the verdict to us being equal citizens”. Onir also gave his honest views after the SC judgement and opined, “Not Enough….. For how long do we wait for majoritarian vote bank based morality to regulate our lives.”

ONIR ROOTS FOR MARRIAGE EQUALITY:

The Supreme Court of India will deliver its verdict on #MarriageEquality this week . Hope that the weakness of the majority community to be better humans do not dictate the verdict to us being equal citizens . 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Zq6ZbuHJsI — iamOnir (@IamOnir) October 16, 2023

Not Enough….. For how long do we wait for majoritarian vote bank based morality to regulate our lives. — iamOnir (@IamOnir) October 17, 2023

DISAAPOINTED …. The cis gendered world FAILED to be better humans https://t.co/iMz3qOOjUi — iamOnir (@IamOnir) October 17, 2023



Reacting to the apex court’s verdict Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, in an interaction with ANI stated that, “Senior advocate Geeta Luthra who appeared for some of the petitioners in the marriage equality case says, “Even if the right to marriage has not been given, CJI has said that the same bundle of rights which every married couple has should be available to same-sex couples”.

