Mumbai: With Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is back into focus. Both of these are based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s. While it is Junior Bachchan who played the role of Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull, in Scam 1992, it was played by actor Pratik Gandhi. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Big Bull Releases on April 8: Know Time, Narrative And How It is Different From Scam 1992

Now, Pratik Gandhi has opened up about his early career struggles and how he had to do even petty jobs like installing TV towers to earn money. ”I moved to Bombay–for 4 years I worked on a project basis so that I could act. But there’d be months with no income. So, I did odd jobs like installing TV towers & anchoring,” the actor said. Also Read - Scam 1992 Fan Asks Abhishek Bachchan Why He Should Watch The Big Bull, Actor Gives Witty Reply

He also talked about his family’s financial condition after they lost their home in the 2006 Surat Floods. Pratik recalled that his family had to move to Mumbai and how they all shared a small house. It is then that Pratik had to opt for a full-time job. ”Then the 2006 Surat floods took our home. My family came to Bombay & the 4 of us stayed in a 1RK; after I got married, 5 of us were in that tiny space. So I took up a full-time job. Still, I’d rehearse for 2 hours before work & after, I’d do plays. I did this for 6 years,” he said. Also Read - Big Bull Vs Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta Calls Comparison 'Unfair', Pratik Gandhi Hails Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Trailer

The Scam 1992 actor then goes on to mention that he began his acting career with Gujarati films and was ultimately approached by Hansal Mehta’s team. ”Then finally, I got a role in a Gujarati film! So, I took a 22-day leave from work for the shoot. At times, right after my shot, I’d get on a work call. After the shoot, I went back to work. I wasn’t even there for the promotions. Fortunately, ‘Bey Yaar’ was a hit; overnight, I became a mainstream Gujarati actor. So the next time I got a film offer, I took the risk & at 36, I quit my job! Although I had a house loan, & a toddler, it felt right.I did some Hindi films & web series, but I got my big break when I got a call from Hansal Mehta’s team. I was shortlisted for Harshad Mehta’s role in SonyLIV’s Scam 1992,” he said.