Mumbai: Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story won wide appreciation when it was released in October 2020. Now, it has achieved another milestone. The Hansal Mehta directorial debut has become India's most popular show of all time.

Scam 1992 featured in IMDb's list of the most popular web series and television serials of all times across the world. The show has an IMDb rating of 9.6 out of 10 as of now. When the show was released last year, it emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list. However, Pratik Gandhi starrer has now become the highest-rated Indian show among the top 250 TV shows and web series in the world.

Scam 19992 is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who also committed several financial crimes. The story revolves around India's biggest securities scams which occurred in 1992. The show is directed by Hansal Mehta and features Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Satish Kaushik among other actors.

Responding to the news, Pratik Gandhi, who played the role of Harshad Mehta in the series said, “Well, it’s a super-happy feeling. It strengthens our faith in our craft, and instinct as a whole team. I am really happy that Scam is the sole Indian show to represent the Indian entertainment industry in such an esteemed list of shows,” he told SpotBoye.

Pratik Gandhi’s performance in the show was widely loved by fans and critics. Earlier, in an interview, Pratik Gandhi spoke about how the show changed his life forever and said, “Now I get narrations from filmmakers. This was something I could never dream of before Scam 1992. I am also being considered for the protagonist’s role.” The actor had also added that he is scheduled to do more web-shows now and people are offering him better roles after the show.

Meanwhile, apart from Scam 1992, other shows on the IMDb’s top list include Band of Brothers, Breaking Bad, The Wire and Chernobyl.