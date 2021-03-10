The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in India, and people above the age of 60 are getting vaccinated. Even Bollywood actors who fall under this category are making sure to get vaccine shot amid the growing scare of coronavirus cases. Recently, veteran Neena Gupta took to her respective Instagram handle to inform her fans about their first dose of vaccination. But what caught our attention was terrified Neena shouting ‘mummyyyyy’ while getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The gorgeous actor can be heard saying: “Lag rehi hai vaccine but dar lag rha hai par lagvane ayi hun, Mummyyyy, Done”. After the jab, she got happy. Also Read - South Actor Mohanlal Shares Pictures on Social Media After Receiving The First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

Neena Gupta got vaccinated on the left arm and captioned the video as, "Lag gaya ji teeka." The Masaba Masaba actor visited Hinduja Hospital for the vaccine shot. The video has gone viral as Neena's reaction was so natural. Fans comment 'you are so cute'.

Watch Neena Gupta’s reaction while getting vaccinated:

Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of him getting vaccinated. In his post, he thanked the doctors and medical staff. He wrote, “Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan.”

Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! 💪😎🇮🇳 @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/56dzuTflpO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2021



Earlier, senior actors Satish Shah, Paresh Rawal got vaccine shots.