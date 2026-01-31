Schitt’s Creek and The Last of Us fame star, Catherine O’Hara, passes away at 71

Home

Renowned actress, Catherine O'Hara, known for her iconic television and film roles, leaves behind a lasting legacy in comedy and drama. Tributes pour in from fans and colleagues across the world.

Catherine O’Hara, the Canadian-born actor celebrated for her iconic roles in film and television, has passed away at the age of 71. Known for her impeccable comedic timing and memorable characters, O’Hara left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. She died at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness, leaving fans and colleagues mourning her sudden loss.

Who was Catherine O’Hara?

O’Hara began her career in the 1970s as part of Toronto’s Second City comedy troupe, where she first collaborated with Eugene Levy. This partnership would go on to define much of her career. She and Levy became part of the original cast of the influential sketch series SCTV, which also helped launch the careers of Martin Short and Andrea Martin. These early years showcased O’Hara’s versatility and her flair for improvisation.

The iconic benchmarks of Catherine O’Hara

Over the decades, O’Hara became a household name in both film and television. She played Kevin McCallister’s anxious mother in the fan favourite, Home Alone, a role that remains beloved by audiences worldwide. Her performance as the eccentric Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek elevated her to pop-culture icon status, with fans embracing her extravagant wardrobe, unique vocabulary, and dramatic flair. Moira Rose became a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless memes, quotes and celebrations of O’Hara’s comic genius.

Beyond television, she was widely recognized for her work in films such as Beetlejuice and Christopher Guest’s ensemble comedies, where her character work and improvisational skills were central to the films’ enduring appeal. Her career spanned decades, highlighting her ability to adapt to different styles while maintaining her distinctive charm.

The big shift for Catherine O’Hara

While O’Hara was best known for comedy, she also earned critical acclaim in dramatic roles. She received Emmy nominations for her performances in HBO’s The Last of Us and for her portrayal of a Hollywood producer in Seth Rogen’s The Studio. These roles showcased her range and ability to engage audiences beyond the realm of comedy, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished actor.

More about Catherine O’Hara

On the personal front, Catherine O’Hara was survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable career that touched multiple generations and left a lasting legacy in entertainment.

