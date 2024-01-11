Screen Actor Guild Awards 2024: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Check Full List of Nominations Here

Top Recommended Stories

The entire list of SAG awards 2024 nominations have been released. Barbie as well as Oppenheimer has given each other a tough competition.

Published: January 11, 2024 7:17 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Mallika Mehzabeen

SAG Awards 2024

The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards have finally been revealed. With that, the main spotlight has been taken by Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Both films are leading with a total of four nominations. Oppenheimer, riding high on its Golden Globes success, contends with American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie, all of which have garnered three nominations each. Notably, in this fiercely competitive year, Leonardo DiCaprio is absent from the best actor category.

For the unversed, the SAG awards usually predict Oscar Nominations. The SAG Awards gives a sneak peek into those who are considered as potential contenders for the Academy Awards. It must be noted that the Academy Awards are set to take place on March 10, 2024. Since the full list of nominations has been released, take a look at names listed in different categories.

Film categories

Best actor

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding performance by a cast
American Fiction
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Television categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

