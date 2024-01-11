By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Screen Actor Guild Awards 2024: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Check Full List of Nominations Here
The entire list of SAG awards 2024 nominations have been released. Barbie as well as Oppenheimer has given each other a tough competition.
The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards have finally been revealed. With that, the main spotlight has been taken by Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Both films are leading with a total of four nominations. Oppenheimer, riding high on its Golden Globes success, contends with American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie, all of which have garnered three nominations each. Notably, in this fiercely competitive year, Leonardo DiCaprio is absent from the best actor category.
For the unversed, the SAG awards usually predict Oscar Nominations. The SAG Awards gives a sneak peek into those who are considered as potential contenders for the Academy Awards. It must be noted that the Academy Awards are set to take place on March 10, 2024. Since the full list of nominations has been released, take a look at names listed in different categories.
Film categories
Best actor
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best supporting actor
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding performance by a cast
American Fiction
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best stunt ensemble in a film
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Television categories
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Best actor in a drama series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Best actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best ensemble cast in a drama series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best ensemble cast in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best stunt ensemble in a TV series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
