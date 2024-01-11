Home

Screen Actor Guild Awards 2024: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Check Full List of Nominations Here

The entire list of SAG awards 2024 nominations have been released. Barbie as well as Oppenheimer has given each other a tough competition.

SAG Awards 2024

The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards have finally been revealed. With that, the main spotlight has been taken by Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Both films are leading with a total of four nominations. Oppenheimer, riding high on its Golden Globes success, contends with American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie, all of which have garnered three nominations each. Notably, in this fiercely competitive year, Leonardo DiCaprio is absent from the best actor category.

For the unversed, the SAG awards usually predict Oscar Nominations. The SAG Awards gives a sneak peek into those who are considered as potential contenders for the Academy Awards. It must be noted that the Academy Awards are set to take place on March 10, 2024. Since the full list of nominations has been released, take a look at names listed in different categories.

Film categories

Best actor

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Television categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

