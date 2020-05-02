Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd, known for essaying the role of the lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical-comedy drama show, dies at the age of 56. In 2019, he was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine. His death was confirmed by his agent to the international website Variety. Also Read - Prepare These Sugar Scrubs at Home And Exfoliate Your Skin During Lockdown

Remembering the actor, Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, shared a behind-the-scenes photo. “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many”, Lawrence wrote. Also Read - How to make oats scrub for soft knees and elbows

Spent the night watching clips of Sam (The songs! The greatest sweaty pratfall of all time!) Those who reached out, our “Scrubs family” appreciates it – he had the biggest heart of all of us. But now send all those good thoughts to his family. And to your own loved ones. #RIPTed Also Read - Supermodel Miranda Kerr exfoliates her skin with this natural ingredient! — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 2, 2020



Lloyd’s Scrubs co-star

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Sam Lloyd’s band “The Blanks” singing: Somewhere Over the Rainbow https://t.co/OPsLFGr7BG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

also posted in honour of Lloyd. “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together,” Braff tweeted.

The late actor was also slated to direct a country rock musical, With Pam And Gill, which was put on hold after his diagnosis.

Lloyd also sang in a cappella group named The Blanks. The group made several appearances on Scrubs as The Worthless Peons. He also played the bass guitar in The Butties, a Beatles tribute band.

Over the course of his three-decade career in television and film, Lloyd also featured in shows such as Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, Malcolm In The Middle and Shameless, as well as films Flubber and Galaxy Quest.

With inputs from IANS!