Mumbai: Sheela is back and she is here to stay! Netflix's upcoming docu-film Searching For Sheela's trailer is out. The 2:17 minute clip shows the controversial life of Ma Anand Sheela, who was pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack. The documentary film will show Sheela's journey after serving time for alleged crimes and her big homecoming. Searching for Sheela premieres on 22 April on Netflix.

As mentioned in the description of Searching For Sheela's trailer, Ma Anand Sheela was Osho's controversial and sassy secretary, who returned to India after 34 years of exile and people just can't get enough of her. Osho can be heard saying Sheela a 'murderer' and Sheela, on the other hand, reveals how Osho was in love with her.

Karan Johar took to his official social media to share the trailer. He wrote; "This story is about an iconic woman, who blazed a trail across the globe…finally returning home. You've seen her, you've heard her and you've definitely heard about her. Now she's here to tell you her own story. #SearchingforSheela streaming from 22nd April, only on Netflix."

Commenting on the same, Sheela said, “‘Searching for Sheela will give you a glimpse of my real self, my identity, my life and its evolution over the last 40 years. This film is about my journey of returning to my home in India, a journey I have longed for many years. It captures the rollercoaster of emotions I experienced on this journey very well. I am looking forward to sharing my story with the world”.

Executive Producer, Shakun Batra said, “I have always been very intrigued by Sheela’s extraordinary life and through this documentary, we’ve shadowed her as she travelled to India after almost 35 years. This is not an investigative piece, just an observation of a person who has had a questionable past and has always lived life on her own terms. We trace her journey as she grapples with society’s expectations of an ex-convict and attempts to re-brand the public opinion of herself. Searching for Sheela is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalized personalities in India and I am grateful to Netflix for providing us with a platform and a safe space to share her story.”

Searching for Sheela premieres on 22 April on Netflix.