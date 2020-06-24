Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to debates and discussions around the existence of nepotism, favouritism, lobbying, camps in Bollywood. It’s been more than a week and two films are already in the plan related to Sushant. Earlier, director Shamik Maulik shared his idea of making a film on Sushant’s life titled Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost. It is based on how actors with no film background are treated by the industry when they try to make their career in the movie world. Also Read - Soni Razdan Reacts on Nepotism Row: People Ranting Today, Will Support Their Children Tomorrow

After Shamik Maulik, Sanoj Mishra has announced his film and titled it Sushant. The director wants to frame the late actor's journey in a film.

Sanoj Mishra, who is known for films such as Srinagar, Nawab, Lafange, Gandhigiri, revealed in a statement made to a news publication that film Sushant will tell the story of people pushed to take drastic measures due to the struggle and the harassments in the industry.

According to reports, the film is being bankrolled by Road Production and Sanoj’s own production. The location of the film will be Bihar and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s close friend and producer Sandip Ssingh shared a poster for his directorial debut Vande Bharatam, which had Sushant in the lead. In an Instagram post, Sandip wrote, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone…I’m lost…but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?”