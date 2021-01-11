The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the interim relief of no coercive action against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel till January 25 in connection with the FIR against the sisters in the Sedition case. The court also directed that the Mumbai police will not summon them for interrogation until then. In the FIR, Kangana and Rangoli have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language, and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hints at Joining Politics in Latest Tweet After Facing Multiple Legal Cases Together

Earlier, the sister duo appeared before Bandra police on January 8 for recording their statement.

Public prosecutor, Deepak Thakare informed the court, "She (Ranaut) left even before we could complete the interrogation, claiming she has professional commitments. We will call her again for interrogation. What is wrong in cooperating."

To this, Justice Manish Pitale, who was hearing the petition said, “She (Ranaut) was there for two hours. Is this not enough? How many more hours do you (police) need for cooperation?”

Previously, the Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Kangana and Rangoli after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed, to register a complaint against the sibling.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has completed the shoot of Thalaivi. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.