The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel from arrest in connection with the FIR registered against them under sedition and other charges. However, the court directed them to appear before the Mumbai police on January 8, 2020.

A division Bench of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik was hearing the petition filed by the actor and her sister, seeking to quash the FIR and the October 17 order passed by the magistrate. During the hearing, the court said that three summons were issued by the police and the same need to be honoured. Kanagna's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee assured the court that the sisters shall appear before the Bandra police in Mumbai on January 8 from 12 pm to 2pm for recording their statement. The high court then accepted the statement.

The court said, "We are of the prima facie opinion that interim protection till the matter is heard at length deserves to be granted. The police shall not take any coercive action including arrest against the applicants (Ranaut and Chandel)."

The court even asked why sedition charges were invoked in the case. Justice Shinde asked, “Why is the sedition section invoked? Why are we treating citizens of our country like this?” The court further said that would hear the issue at length in the hearing on January 11.

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

The sisters have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.