Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, have sought some time until November 15 to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the sedition case filed against the sisters. They received the summons to present themselves at the Bandra police station on October 26 and October 27 following an FIR lodged against them.

Their advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said in a statement on CNN News 18, "My clients Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26 & 27. I have responded to the summons and sought time after November 15."

He also tweeted, "My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summoms & sought time after 15th of Nov. (sic)"

My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & on going functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summoms & sought time after 15th of Nov — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) October 25, 2020

The sisters have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Kangana and Rangoli after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed, to register a complaint against the sibling.

Sayyed’s lawyer Ravish Zamindar said in a statement to IANS, “Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)…besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant.”

