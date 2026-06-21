See You at Work Tomorrow OTT release: When and where to watch Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun’s office romance K-drama

Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun are set to bring workplace romance to screens with See You at Work Tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the drama’s OTT release date, streaming details, and more.

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See You at Work Tomorrow (PC: Instagram)

K-drama fans have another workplace romance to add to their watchlist. See You at Work Tomorrow is all set to make its debut, bringing together popular stars Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun in a story that blends office life, personal struggles, and unexpected romance. Based on a widely loved webtoon, the series follows two colleagues whose lives become intertwined amid the pressures of corporate life. With relatable workplace challenges and a slow-burning romance at its heart, the drama is already creating excitement among viewers. If you’re planning to watch it, here’s everything you need to know about See You at Work Tomorrow OTT release.

See You at Work Tomorrow OTT release date

See You at Work Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere on June 22, 2026. The drama will air on South Korean broadcaster tvN on every Monday and Tuesday. The series is adapted from a 2020 hit Kakao webtoon Back to Work! by McQueen Studio that reportedly attracted more than 200 million views, making it one of the most anticipated romance dramas of the year.

See You at Work Tomorrow release time

See You at Work Tomorrow is set to air on tvN at 8:50 pm KST on its premiere day. For international viewers, availability may vary slightly depending on region and local release time on the streaming platform.

Where to watch See You at Work Tomorrow on OTT?

International viewers can stream See You at Work Tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video and on TVING and Wavve in South Korea. The platform has secured global streaming rights for the series in selected regions, allowing K-drama fans around the world to watch the show shortly after its broadcast in South Korea.

See You at Work Tomorrow cast

K-drama See You at Work Tomorrow features a talented ensemble led by:

Seo In-guk as Kang Si-woo

Park Ji-hyun as Cha Ji-yoon

Kang Mi-na as Yoon No-ah

Choi Kyung-hoon as Cho Ga-eul

Won Gyu-bin as Lee Jae-in

Park Ye-young as Choi Su-jin

Kim Jung-young as Han Woo-jin

Kang Ki-doong as Jeon Ki-tae

See You at Work Tomorrow plot

See You at Work Tomorrow centres on a strict and highly disciplined team leader known for his cold personality and no-nonsense approach to work. Despite his professional success, he struggles to connect with those around him.

His life begins to change when he crosses paths with a hardworking office employee who has spent seven years working tirelessly but finds herself stuck in a career and personal life. As the two spend more time together, their professional relationship slowly develops into something deeper. The drama explores the theme of happiness, romance, workplace pressures, and the realities of modern office life.

With its charming lead pair, engaging plot, and workplace setting filled with romantic moments, See You at Work Tomorrow is set to be an entertaining watch.