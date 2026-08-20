Seema Sajdeh opens up about life after divorce, Sohail Khan and companionship: ‘Happy by myself, but…’

Seema Sajdeh admitted that she is not sure if she would feel comfortable having someone waiting for her at home anymore. However, she clarified that being happy alone does not mean she has completely ruled out a relationship.

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh (PC -Instagram)

Seema Sajdeh has opened up about her life after divorce from Sohail Khan, her changing approach to relationships and the insecurities she has dealt with over the years. In a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Double Date, Seema also spoke about cosmetic treatments and her experience of being on the reality show Alliance with Sohail.

Seema Sajdeh talks about cosmetic treatments

During the conversation, Seema spoke openly about her approach to beauty and skincare. She revealed that she has tried cosmetic procedures such as fillers, botox and profhilo, along with laser treatments. Seema said she is now more selective about these procedures and does them less often. According to her, she chooses treatments only when she feels they are actually needed.

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Seema talks about Sohail Khan’s time on Alliance

Seema also discussed Sohail’s experience on Alliance. She said the reality show was more challenging for him because he prefers staying in familiar surroundings and following his usual routine. “He likes his comfort zone,” Seema said, describing Sohail as someone who is used to his home, family and daily routine. She added that while he generally gets along with people, he is not someone who talks too much or easily steps outside his comfort zone.

Seema said Sohail started missing his children, home and family as the show went on. She also felt that her presence gave him a sense of familiarity while he was away from his usual surroundings.

When Sohail Khan broke down

Seema recalled the emotional moment when she was leaving Alliance. According to her, Sohail broke down and asked her, “Why are you going, let me go instead.” Seema explained that his reaction was partly because she was the one familiar person he had around in an unfamiliar environment. Her exit meant that he would be left without that connection to his life outside the show.

Seema Sajdeh says she is happy being alone but want a partner in future

The conversation also touched upon Seema’s life after divorce. She said she has become comfortable with her own company and now enjoys returning home to her dogs after a long day. Seema admitted that she is not sure if she would feel comfortable having someone waiting for her at home anymore. “I’m very happy by myself,” she said.

However, Seema clarified that being happy alone does not mean she has completely ruled out a relationship. She said she would still like to have a companion someday.

Seema is open to companionship, but doesn’t need it. She said she would like to have someone with whom she can travel, eat good food and explore new places. However, she stressed that her idea of a relationship has changed.