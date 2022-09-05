Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 has started streaming on Netflix and since then the show’s second season has created a buzz online. Featuring Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey as well as cameos from Sima Taparia and Gauri Khan, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is all about revelations. Seema Sajdeh, who recently got divorced from Sohail Khan, talked about her marriage. She was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with elder son Nirvaan Khan as she spoke about leading an independent life.Also Read - When Sanjay Kapoor Cheated on His Wife Maheep Kapoor: 'I Have Forgiven...'

SEEMA SAJDEH GIVES A BEFITTING REPLY TO TROLLS

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 has been getting a positive response from Twitterati. However, a section of the audience has been trolling Seema for still being a part of the show as she is not a legitimate 'Bollywood wife'. Reacting to the trolls, Seema responded by slamming the audience. She gave a sassy reply by saying, "I didn't know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?"

On the show, Seema and her son Nirvaan, who is just 21, talked maturely about the divorce and her decision to drop Khan from her name. Seema explained that she is still trying to wrap her head around the fact that her kids won't have the same last name as her. There was a part where she told his son, "A big part of me not moving ahead is you." She then looked the camera and said, "I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don't know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated."