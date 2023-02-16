Home

Selfie Actors Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Surprise Fans on Mumbai Metro, Netizens go Bonkers – Watch

Selfie Actors Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Surprise Fans: Selfie actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi recently surprised their fans on Mumbai Metro. The actors’ appearance alongside public commuters has left the netizens in awe as they were taken aback. Akshay and Emraan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Selfie. The Raj Mehta directorial is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam dramedy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Raj Mehta has earlier collaborated with Akshay in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Akshay had previously said that his comic-caper is dedicated to his fans.

CHECK OUT AKSHAY KUMAR-EMRAAN HASHMI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

AKSHAY KUMAR-EMRAAN HASHMI PERFORM TO MAIN KHILADI SONG

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani Akshay and Emraan are seen running and boarding the train. As soon as the actors got inside the train they were surrounded by fans as they started dancing to Main Khiladi. Akshay donned a grey track pants with a jumper, black cap and mask. While Emraan wore blue denim and jacket. Netizens went berserk over fans performing the hook step.

Selfie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha in crucial roles.

