Selfie Maine Leli Aaj fame Dhinchak Pooja gets married, receives hilarious wishes as fans demand… – Watch video

Dhinchak Pooja sparked a buzz online after sharing glimpses from her wedding celebrations, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages while others trolled the singer with funny reactions. Check here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/selfie-maine-leli-aaj-fame-dhinchak-pooja-gets-married-receives-hilarious-wishes-as-fans-demand-watch-video-8429048/ Copy

Dhinchak Pooja (PC- Instagram)

Dhinchak Pooja, who became famous on social media with viral songs like “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter,” has now sparked buzz around her marriage. She recently shared a few glimpses with her groom on social media, where she was seen dressed as a bride. However, many users are still unsure whether the wedding is real or part of a new music video. Some fans even joked that her next song could be titled “Shaadi Maine Kar Li Aaj.” Dhinchak Pooja first grabbed attention in 2017 with her quirky viral track “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj,” which made her an internet sensation because of its unique style.

Dhinchak Pooja recently shared pictures and videos on social media in which she was seen dressed as a bride in a red lehenga with heavy jewellery. In the caption, she hinted that the photos were from her wedding and wrote, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more.” A man dressed as a groom was also seen alongside her in the clips. While many fans believe that Dhinchak Pooja may have secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony, others think it could be part of a promotional stunt or an upcoming music video. The posts have now sparked curiosity and discussion across social media.

Watch the wedding video of Dhinchak Pooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

As soon as Dhinchak Pooja shared these glimpses, social media users flooded the comments section with wedding wishes, while some also trolled the singer. One user commented, “Which new song is coming now? Please share the wedding song with us.” Another wrote, “Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ.” A third user joked, “Now share the Dhinchak wedding song too.”

Some of her songs went viral, including “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter.” Dhinchak Pooja was given the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 11. She was last seen on Laughter Chefs.