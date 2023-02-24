Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Remake to Get Single-Digit Start – Check Advance Booking Reports

Home

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's movie experiences low advance bookings but will it fare better than Shehzada?

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar is back with his latest film which is a remake of a Malayalam one. The actor has teamed up with Emraan Hashmi for Selfiee and the film has hit the screens today. The advance booking of Selfiee opened just 24 hours before its release and hasn’t really shown much craze.

While the film doesn’t seem to be beating the momentum of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, it is expected to go past Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada which has not performed well since its release last week. The overall pre-sales business of Selfiee is low, reported the trade website sacnilk.

SELFIEE TO AT LEAST BEAT SHEHZADA

As per the report, the advance bookings are low but the pace is better than Shehzada. Selfiee is not expected to take a grand opening at the Box Office. Also, it is clear that it is not a very big budgeted, massy entertainer. Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is expected to pen around Rs 4-5 crore. The film has sold approx. 20,000 tickets so far for the opening day which is a low trend but a lot depends on positive word-of-mouth to increase the spot bookings.

Selfiee has released on over 3000 screens nationwide and if it generates good reviews, the film might just do good business from here. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Sefiee!

AKSHAY KUMAR SPEAKS ON HIS CANADIAN CITIZENSHIP

Meanwhile, a day before the release of his film, Akshay made a startling statement and spoke about his Canadian citizenship. In an interview on Seedhi Baat on Aajtak, Akshay said, “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…” The popular actor added that people get busy trolling him but not many know the story behind his Canadian passport.

