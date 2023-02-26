Home

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Action-Dramedy Tanks on Second Day – Check Report

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s much-hyped action-dramedy Selfiee failed to garner double digit opening despite having an estimated Rs 100 Crore plus budget. The movie didn’t show any growth on its second day. The film has turned out to be Akshay’s sixth box office disaster after Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and An Action Hero (in which he had a special appearance). The reboot to Akshay-Saif Ali Khan’s title track from Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) in Selfie had generated lot of curiosity among movie buffs. However, the remake to the Malayalam blockbuster Driving Licence (2019), failed to connect with the audiences. The film earned Rs 3.30 Crore on Saturday, as reported by the entertainment tracker Sacnilk.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S SELFIE DISAPPOINTS ON ITS SECOND DAY

Expressing disappointment over the movie’s lukewarm performance in theatres, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Selfiee at national chains… Fri / Sat biz… #PVR: 64 lacs / 87 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs / 60 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs / 36 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr / ₹ 1.83 cr Nett BOC. DISAPPOINTING.” “Selfiee performed low on its first 2 days at the box office and earned roughly ₹ 5.86 Cr India net,” as reported by Sacnilk. The Akshay-Emraan starrer is expected to collect Rs 3.50 Crore India Nett on its third day. Akshay’s last commercial hit was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is part of the cop-universe comprising Singham and Simmba. Selfiee is estimated to be made on an all-inclusive budget of Rs 110 Crore including advertising costs, as reported by Bollymoviereviewz. The Raj Mehta directorial could hardly recover its budget, given the poor box office performance in the first two days of its release.

SELFIEE LAGS BEHIND KARTIK AARYAN-KRITI SANON’S SHEHZADA

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada despite having an average opening weekend has earned Rs 27 Crore in its first week. Rohit Dhawan’s action-comedy collected Rs 6 Crore on its first day and is still ahead of Selfiee. Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also met the same fate as it garnered Rs 3 Crore on Day 1.

Akshay is right now receiving a lot of online flak due to his mega-budget releases not faring well at the box office. The actor will next be seen in OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill and Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

