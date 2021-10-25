Actor Raja Babu Passed Away: Popular senior actor Raja Babu is no more. He died on Sunday night, October 24, due to severe health conditions at the age of 64. Raja Babu was facing health issues for years. His health condition worsened in the last few days.Also Read - Karisma Kapoor Sizzles in Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline at Delhi Party, Fans go Gaga Over Viral Pictures

Raja Babu played character roles in more than 60 films. Some of his notable films include Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Sindhuram, Aadavaru Maataluku Arthalu Verule, and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Born in Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Rajababu debuted in Krisha's Ooriki Monagadu.

He had also acted in many TV serials and won the Nandi award for the TV series, Amma.

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children.