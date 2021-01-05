Soon to be mommy and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is having the best time of her life. She is soon to deliver a baby this month. The Sui Dhaaga actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo of chilling with her super cute dog. Anushka hopped on to her Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of her and her pet dog, Dude. “Serial chillers in the house,” her caption read. In the picture, Anushka and her dog can be seen lying down on the floor beside each other, while she pats him on the head with love. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Runs on a Treadmill in 9th Month of Her Pregnancy But It's Not Advisable to All, Read on

Take a look at Anushka’s post here:



The post from the 32-year-old star received more than 17 lakh likes, within a span of 10 hours. The actor-turned-producer is expecting her first baby with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Fans and followers of Anushka Sharma showered the photo with so much love. Comments like “cute” and “sweetest” are all over the post. Actor Mouni Roy commented on the photo and wrote, “Awwiee”. Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Seema Khan, Dia Mirza, Ranveer Singh, Tahira Kashyap and others have liked Anushka’s post.

The actor has been setting the best examples of a healthy pregnancy. The mom-to-be continues to take care of herself by eating right, thinking positively, and maintaining a great flow of energy in her body by working out regularly. On Monday, Anushka also shared a video of hers walking on a treadmill with that million-dollar smile on her face.

In August 2019, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their respective social media accounts and announced their pregnancy. They wrote that the baby is arriving in January 2021. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 (sic),” the couple’s social media posts read.