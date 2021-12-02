Los Angeles: The third day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Concert is here and thousands of ARMY members are watching the mega show live at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. While BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga impressed everyone with their earlier two concerts at the same venue, the third day is on fire too. While the septet performed with full energy and looked dashing on the stage, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was Jungkook’s look. Yes, the BTS member added glasses to his look for the day and needless to say, he looked super stunning.Also Read - BTS Jin Wins Hearts With His Cute Pigtails, ARMY Shares Amazing Videos From The LA Concert

Several ARMY members took to Twitter, sharing Jungkook's pictures and videos from the concert and talked about him wearing glasses. Fans mentioned that Jungkook is not just the 'king of vocals' but is also good-looking and charming. "On god Jungkook his iconic bridge in on with glasses sir that's so sexy," one of the fans wrote.

Check how ARMY is reacting to Jungkook’s look:

Check how ARMY is reacting to Jungkook's look:

JUNGKOOK’S HIGH NOTE IN ON AND HE’S WEARING GLASSES HE LOOKS SO COOL #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day3pic.twitter.com/YGJdOeOmFi — anju⁷ ✰ (@jjksceo) December 2, 2021

OH GOD JUNGKOOK HIS ICONIC BRIDGE IN ON WITH GLASSES SIR THAT’S SO SEXY 😩#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day3 #PTD_On_Stage_LA pic.twitter.com/X62NGWk0cC — jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyztaee) December 2, 2021

Oh my god I just fainted https://t.co/RbsWMgDbuS — Noël Bebe (@unicornlandx) December 2, 2021

For this unversed, this is the third day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The earlier two shows were also held at the same venue on November 27 and November 28. During these concerts, the septet performed several of their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite and Fake Love among others. The last show will be held tomorrow i.e on December 2.

