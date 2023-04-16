Home

Entertainment

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Epic Romance Witnesses Huge Drop in Earnings – Check Report

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Epic Romance Witnesses Huge Drop in Earnings – Check Report

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's epic love story witnessed massive drop in its earnings. - Check Report

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Epic Romance Witnesses Huge Drop in Earnings - Check Report

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s period drama Shaakuntalam opened up with a lukewarm response at the box office. In-spite of receiving a thumbs up in its first reviews pre-release, the movie failed to get decent collection. Samantha’s previous release Yashoda was well received by the audiences. The sci-fi thriller was a success, due to which expectations from Shaakuntalam were sky high. The Gunasekhar directorial where Samantha plays the titular character was giving the Baahubali vibes with its teaser and trailer. Since, the movie has Mahabharata and ancient Indian texts’ references, there was an element of mysticism in the story which has resonated well with PAN (popular-across-nation) India audiences in recent times. Shaakuntalam‘s poor opening on its second day has garnered merely Rs 1.5 Crore according to early estimates, as reported by India Today.

SHAAKUNTALAM WITNESSES LUKEWARM REPONSE ON ITS SECOND DAY

Shaakuntalam collected Rs 5 Crore on Day 1 at the box office. The epic love story saw further downfall on Day 2. The weekend collection of a film determines its future at the box office as during weekdays there is a usual drop in earnings. The Samantha starrer had an overall 20.59 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Shaakuntalam was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It did not earn more than Rs 5 Crore on its opening day in all five languages. Shaakuntalam earned 1.85 Cr India net on its second day for all languages, as reported by entertainment and box office report portal Sacnilk.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT SHAAKUNTALAM’S DAY 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BY SACNILK

Day India Net Collection Change(+/-) Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 3 Cr [Te: 2.43 Cr ; Hi: 0.4 Cr; Ta: 0.15 Cr; Mal: 0.02 Cr] – Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr [Te: 1.25 Cr ; Hi: 0.5 Cr; Ta: 0.09 Cr; Mal: 0.01 Cr] -38.33% Total ₹ 4.85 Cr [Te: 3.68 Cr ; Hi: 0.9 Cr; Ta: 0.24 Cr; Mal: 0.03 Cr]

SHAAKUNTALAM IS BASED ON KALIDASA’S EPIC PLAY SHAKUNTALA

Shaakuntalam is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it. The movie is produced by is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Kabir Bedi also plays a crucial role of sage Kashyapa in Shaakuntalam. The makers, Guna Teamworks had tweeted “Among the Saptarishis of the Rig Veda.. The sage from who’s name the magnificent region of ‘Kashmir’ derives its name.. A prime figure in this tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant. @iKabirBedi as Sage Kashyapa. #Shaakuntalam.”

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming web series Citadel. Samantha is joined by Varun Dhawan in the spy-actioner.

For more updates on Shaankuntalam box office, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.