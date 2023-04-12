Home

Shaakuntalam First Reviews: Fans Hail Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Epic Love Story – Check Reactions

Shaakuntalam First Reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s epic love story Shaakuntalam is getting rave reviews for her performance in the movie. The actor has come a long way despite many setbacks and obstacles in her life. Samantha has become a true idol to her fans as she stood the test of time and remain persistent through her tough times. After her much public divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha disclosed about her myositis diagnosis. The actor has also normalised being vulnerable as she broke down speaking about her heath condition in one of her interviews yet showed resilience. Now, ahead of Shaakuntalam release, the first reviews of Gunasekhar’s magnum opus are positive and Samantha is being lauded for her acting prowess.

SHAAKUNTALAM GETS A THUMBS UP FROM ITS FIRST REVIEWS

Shaakuntalam is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it. Samantha’s performance had sky high expectations due to the success of her past release Yashoda. Now, netizens can’t stop praising her in the Gunasekhar directorial. A twitter handle wrote, “#Shaakuntalam Review: The brilliance of the film is the cast – their performance, charisma and the way they looked. Let’s start with our Dushyanth – @ActorDevMohan Honestly, he came across as a surprise, it didn’t feel like we were watching him for the first time. (1/11).” Another user tweeted “#Shaakuntalam Premier review by family audience Positivity everywhere @Samanthaprabhu2 this is going to be a next big thing for you for sure.”

CHECK OUT THE TWITTER REACTIONS FOR SHAAKUNTALAM:

#Shaakuntalam Review: The brilliance of the film is the cast – their performance, charisma and the way they looked.

Let’s start with our Dushyanth – @ActorDevMohan

Honestly, he came across as a surprise, it didn’t feel like we were watching him for the first time. (1/11) pic.twitter.com/Ezx9MjieOg — Samantha FC || TWTS™ (@Teamtwts2) April 11, 2023

Standing ovation for @Samanthaprabhu2 for this MAHAL scene I never imagined Sam will do a cake walk for a character like this in #Shaakuntalam The way she expressed Shakuntala’s pain made my heart heavy i got tears Kudos #Samantha you proved you are born for Acting pic.twitter.com/nMiT40d56l — SamAnu{ShaakuntalamOnApril14th } (@SamzCraziestFan) April 11, 2023

About #Shakuntala played by @Samanthaprabhu2 : Grace, Posture, Dignity, Innocence, Purity overall a prefect example for all the women fighting for The most i liked is Shakuntala excelled by facing all the hatred for her love despite being pregnant #Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/QoVk66sz1d — SamAnu{ShaakuntalamOnApril14th } (@SamzCraziestFan) April 11, 2023

Excellent Reports and audience were thriller and super happy before entering into the show & after completion of the show … Particularly 10 – 15 Mins between 1st half and 2nd half is pure relax feels…

Congratulations who’s not going for the show#Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/6M3edB8QKB — Akhileeyyyᴬᴳᴱᴺᵀᵒⁿᴬᵖʳᶦˡ²⁸ᵗʰ (@iamkrzzy_45) April 11, 2023

Shaakuntalam will be releasing in in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D on April 14, 2023.

