Home

Entertainment

Shaakuntalam Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Shaakuntalam Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Shaakuntalam leaked online: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film has leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Shaakuntalam Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Shaakuntalam Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, and Mohan Babu hit the screens on April 14. The Telugu-language film has been getting mixed responses from the audience. However, Shaakuntalam has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. It’s a mythological drama, written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film features Samantha in the role of Shakuntala and Mohan as Dushyanta. The film is based on Kalidasa’s world-renowned piece ‘Abhijnanasakuntalam’ which is essentially a love story between Shakuntala, the most beautiful woman in the world, and the mighty king of the Puru dynasty.

However, there is sad news for the makers and casts of Shaakuntalam as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Shaakuntalam’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

You may like to read

Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna and it takes audiences back to the mythological world created by the most celebrated writers across centuries. The film also stars Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Kabir Bedi, Jisshu Sengupta, Allu Arha, and Subbaraju in important roles.

Shaakuntalam has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Dasara, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.