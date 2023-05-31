Shaan’s Emotional Interview on KK’s 1st Death Anniversary: ‘He Looked So Happy…’

Home

Singer Shaan shared a close bond with the late singer KK who died a year before after suffering a heart attack on the stage. Shaan now recalls the time when they would work together.

Shaan remembers his friend KK on his first death anniversary (Photo: PTI)

KK’s first death anniversary: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died of a heart attack after his live performance in Kolkata on May 31, 2022. He was popular for his romantic melodies and music which was full of life and jest. Marking his first death anniversary, his dear friend and fellow singer Shaan remembered the exuberant personality he had. In an interview with a daily, the popular playback singer recalled how they were getting ready for their grand US tour when the incident happened and left him with a huge void in life.

SHAAN GOES EMOTIONAL REMEMBERING KK ON HIS FIRST DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Shaan and KK have sung many hit numbers including ‘It’s The Time to Disco‘, ‘Om Humdum Suniyo Re‘, and ‘Dus Bahane‘ among others. They, along with Mohit Chauhan, were scheduled to perform in the US in October-November 2022 and all the preparations for the same were done. An emotional Shaan added that today, he can’t imagine singing their duets on the stage to ‘remember’ him.

“When I sing our duets on stage now, I get very emotional. We had so many superhit songs like It’s The Time to Disco, Koi Kahe, Dus Bahane, O Humdum. I had never imagined that I would one day sing Yaaron Dosti as a tribute to KK,” Shaan told ETimes. The singer added that he knows all of us are supposed to move and it’s already been a year but it’s easier said than done.

KK’S SONGS MEANS SO MUCH MORE NOW: SHAAN

Shaan said KK’s songs mean so much more now that he’s gone. “I always feel the soulfulness and connection in his renditions… even more now when he is not with us. I feel he’s telling us that he is here with us and in our hearts forever,” he said. The singer met his friend for the last time when they all appeared together on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Recalling his last meeting, Shaan revealed that he found KK looking extremely happy. More so because he had got back to performing live on stage after the pandemic and was extremely excited for the same.

“He was looking his usual young self and I complimented him for that. He looked so happy. He had upped his live gigs and was enjoying getting back on stage after the pandemic,” Shaan explained, adding, that he can very well imagine his friend’s ‘cherubic smile’ and easy demeanour.

Shaan will forever live in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!

