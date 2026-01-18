Shaan responds to AR Rahman’s ‘communal’ remark, says music industry has no such divide

A day after AR Rahman’s comments about not getting enough work and hinting at a possible ‘communal’ angle sparked discussion online, singer Shaan has offered a calm and grounded response. Speaking to news agency IANS, Shaan dismissed the idea of any communal bias in the music industry and advised people not to overthink the issue.

According to Shaan, the world of music works on choice, timing and creative needs, not identity. He stressed that every artiste, regardless of their stature or background, goes through phases where work slows down, and that it should not always be seen as personal or political.

Does the music industry really have a communal angle?

Addressing Rahman’s remarks directly, Shaan said there is no such divide in music. “When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it is a personal matter; everyone has their own thinking and their own preferences…If there were any such issue, I don’t think there is any communal or minority angle in music,” he said.

He went on to explain that if identity truly played a role, many leading stars of the past decades would not have enjoyed long and successful careers. “Music doesn’t work that way. If that were the case, then even our three superstars of the last 30 years, who you could say also belong to minorities, would not have continued to grow. That’s not how it is. Do good work, make good music, and don’t overthink these things,” Shaan added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How do producers and composers actually choose singers?

Shaan also highlighted the practical side of how songs are created. According to him, decisions are made based on what suits a composition, not on external factors. “People have their own opinions, and they will always be divided. There is no rule that everyone must have the same opinion,” he said.

He further explained that every song comes with a certain thought and vision. Based on that, the composer or producer picks a voice they feel fits best. “Some people will say it is right, others will say it is wrong. Why should we get entangled in that? There is no benefit in getting caught up in it,” he concluded.

What exactly did AR Rahman say?

The debate began after AR Rahman spoke to BBC Asian Network about how his journey in Hindi cinema has changed over the years. Reflecting on the past eight years, the composer said he has never chased work and believes good intentions should bring opportunities.

“Maybe in the past eight years, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now,” Rahman said. He then added, “It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers.”

While Rahman’s remarks opened up a wider conversation, Shaan’s response brings the focus back to craft, patience and perspective—reminding everyone that in music, the work ultimately speaks louder than speculation.