Shabaash Mithu leaked online in HD Quality: Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu, which is a biopic on Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj has hit the screens today, on July 15, 2022. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji, narrates the journey of the evolution of women’s cricket in India by tracing the journey of Mithali’s career. The girl who became the youngest player in India to play international cricket and also the youngest captain in international cricket all across the world also fought patriarchy at every step of her journey in the ‘gentlemen’s game.’ The makers have received positive feedback from the audience after the first shows today. However, seems like there’s a hurdle in the smooth run of the film as it has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Fighting Patriarchy in Bollywood: 'Aapko Bola Jayega Aap Arrogant Ho' | Exclusive

Shabaash Mithu is both an emotional and an inspirational story of fight, courage, determination and perseverance – the qualities that make you a world-class player on the field and an inspiring human being off it. While talking about the movie with india.com and the entire ZEE group, Taapsee revealed that she had immense pressure on her shoulders because she was narrating a journey of someone who was still playing while the movie was under production. Tracing her journey back to the days when she had started, Mithali said, “When I joined the academy back then, there was not a single girl in the academy. However, now there are around 60-80 girls in the same academy who train around the year, not just for a couple of months. That is something which makes me really happy.” Also Read - Shabaash Mithu Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Plays Well But Doesn't Win This Match!

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

