One of the films that took a big hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown was Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu. The actor was to begin her preparation of transforming her physique and learning the cricketing skills but everything was put on a break. The makers, however, somehow managed to continue with the pre-production work that included composing music, conducting auditions online and polishing the script. Now, they are waiting for international travel restrictions to be lifted. In an interview with Mid-Day, CEO of Viacom18 Studios talked about how they are managing to do the recce to finalise a shoot location in London. Ajit Andhare said that it's difficult to select a location just on the basis of a few photos and they are having a difficult time currently as they can't go to the UK for the recce.

He was quoted saying, "We have to figure out when it will be possible to shoot in the UK. At the moment, we are zeroing in on the venues while mapping the dates to suit all parties involved. Location hunting has been quite a challenge as recce is out of the question and we have to rely on pictures to determine if a venue is suitable for shooting. As a producer, I am jittery taking a call on something that we haven't seen."

Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj who is also the captain of the India Woman's Cricket Team and is considered one of the best cricketers in the country. Andhare mentioned that the film is special to everyone around because we live in a country which is crazy about cricket and Mithali's story is relatively unknown. The other thing that the makers want to highlight is how unaware the nation is about the struggle of its female athletes which is not the case with the male sportspersons. "As a cricket-crazy nation, we remember every story about the cricketing heroes but have ignored the women in blue who are as accomplished in the profession. That irony presents a great opportunity from a storytelling perspective," said Andhare.

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Rahul Dholakia and it’s slated to release in January 2021.