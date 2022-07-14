Shabaash Mithu Movie Review: If you are a fan of cricket, you are bound to love Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, former captain of India. Ever since the trailer was out, we were excited, and our eyes were on Taapsee. She is indeed the most versatile actress in the Bollywood industry. In Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee shows all the highs and lows of Mithali Raj. The film showcases the journey of renowned cricketer Mithali Raj.Also Read - Exclusive: Mithali Raj Reveals Her Biggest Achievement Off The Field

Full Review of Shabaash Mithu is coming soon… Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Hail Mithali Raj Biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer