Shabana Azmi diagnosed with H1N1, misses student protest in Mumbai: ‘Your voice…’

Shabana Azmi has been advised complete bed rest after being diagnosed with H1N1. While the illness prevented her from attending a student protest in Mumbai, the veteran actor made sure her voice was still heard through a heartfelt message backing the students.

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Shabana Azmi (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with H1N1 influenza, making her miss student protest in Mumbai that she was scheduled to attend. The actor, known for her strong support of social causes, is currently taking medical care and has been advised to rest. Even as she focuses on recovery, Azmi reached out to the students with a heartfelt message, making it clear that she continues to stand with them despite being unable to attend in person. Shabana Azmi absence was felt at the Mumbai gathering, especially after her active participation in recent demonstrations in Delhi. Yet, through her words, she reassured the students that distance and illness would not weaken her solidarity with their cause.

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with H1N1, doctors advise isolation

Shabana Azmi was expected to join students at a protest in Mumbai, but her plans changed after she was diagnosed with H1N1. According to her team, the actor developed a high fever of around 102 degrees and is advised to remain in complete bed rest under medical supervision. A statement issued by her team read, “Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor.”

Shabana Azmi shared an Instagram post with a health update, “My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation.”

She has also been asked to stay in isolation for five days while recovering. The diagnosis came just days after Azmi spent time with students at the ongoing protests in Delhi, where she had been actively participating and speaking in support of their demands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi extends support to students: ‘I stand by you in solidarity’

Although Shabana Azmi could not be present at the Mumbai protest, Azmi ensured that the students knew they had her support. In a message shared while in isolation, she expressed her appreciation for the determination shown by the young protesters and said she remained in complete solidarity with their movement. She further wrote, “I’m receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground, many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity.” For many supporters, it reflected the same commitment she has displayed over the past few days despite facing health challenges.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shabana said, “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them.”

Before falling ill, Azmi had spent several days at the protest site in Delhi, lending her voice to the students’ campaign. During the demonstrations, she also experienced an asthma attack after exposure to tear gas but recovered with the help of her inhaler and continued interacting with protesters.