Shabana Azmi Falls Victim Of Cybercrime, Know What She Has To Say

Shabana Azmi Falls Victim Of Cybercrime, Lodges Police Complaint Following Phishing Attempts Under Her Name

Shabana Azmi falls victim to phishing attempts by fraudsters. Informing about the same, she issued a notice and urged everyone to ‘not reply’ to such calls/messages. She also informed that she will soon be filing a police complaint in the matter as well.

Shabana Azmi made her recent appearance in R Balki’s Ghoomer. (Image Credits: Instagram)

With the increasing digital media, cybercrime is also growing rapidly. This pervasive issue is quite common in today’s digital landscape. Be it the general public or known personalities, everyone is getting trapped into this quagmire. In a similar instance, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who has been in the limelight lately due to her lip lock with co-star Dharmendra in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, finds herself in a distressing situation as she falls victim to cybercrime. Soon after the RARKPK actress found out about the phishing attempts, she issued a notice and informed everyone that someone is trying to impersonate her via messages. The actress also urged everyone to ‘not reply’ to such calls/messages. Further, she informed that she will soon be filing a police complaint in the matter as well.

Shabana Azmi Falls Prey To Cyber Crime

Informing everyone about the phishing attempts, the veteran actress dropped a notice on Twitter (rebranded as X). Shabana Azmi’s statement read, “It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts. They ask responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger.

“Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages coming to you from Shabana Ji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now, the two numbers from which these messages and calls have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you,” she added.

NOTICE It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any… — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2023

Shabana Azmi’s Work Front

Shabana Azmi made her recent appearance in R Balki’s Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Ivanka Das. Additionally, the 72-year-old actress heaped praises for her prominent role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was also in the film essaying the role of Dharmendra’s wife and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky’s grandmother.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi will continue to headline Netflix India’s thrilling women-led crime drama Dabba Cartel. The veteran actress and Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will be seen at the forefront essaying the role of two of the five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel.

