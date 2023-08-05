Home

Entertainment

Shabana Azmi Heaps Praise on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram Posts: ‘People Love Zeenat For Her Writing’

Shabana Azmi Heaps Praise on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram Posts: ‘People Love Zeenat For Her Writing’

Shabana Azmi recently lauded Zeenat Aman's Instagram presence and spoke about her 'interesting' posts being loved by the younger generation.

Shabana Azmi Heaps Praise on Zeenat Aman's Instagram Posts: 'People Love Zeenat For Her Writing'

Shabana Azmi Heaps Praise on Zeenat Aman: Shabana Azmi is receiving accolades for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress is being hailed by audiences and film critics for her romantic chemistry with Dharmendra in Karan Johar’s rom-com. The veteran actors are being praised as much as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt by the Gen Z and millenials. However, apart from Dharmendra and Shabana, Zeenat Aman is also making an impact on the social media savvy youth with her Instagram posts. Reacting to Zeenat’s Instagram presence, Shabana spoke about the relevance of social media and being loved for your originality at a time of likes and followers.

Trending Now

SHABANA AZMI REACTS TO ZEENAT AMAN’S SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

The veteran actress in an interaction with India Today said, “People like Zeenat, who are being so loved on the social media, is because of what she is writing. It is not frivolous. She is not trying to compete with a 24-year-old. She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive. You are on social media, but you are not pandering to the world that is created on social media.” She further added, “The fact is, people have a short memory, and youngsters don’t remember any of the actors that we have admired. To remain relevant and visible is extremely important because you cannot bask in the glory of the past. You have to be doing something today, not necessarily a film, but something that brings a certain visibility. But I don’t believe that, for the sake of visibility, you need to do things; your work needs to be of some significance. I am not a huge advocate of being on social media just for the sake of visibility, but if it comes organically, then why not? I do it to the point that is not beyond some credibility. Obviously, when my films are being released, I post something, but I don’t go overboard with it.”

Shabana will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer, directed by R Balki.

For more updates on Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES