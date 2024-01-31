Home

Entertainment

Shabana Azmi Reveals How Niece Tabu Teases Her Over Kissing Scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi Reveals How Niece Tabu Teases Her Over Kissing Scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi buzzed on the internet for their viral kissing sequence in Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Here's what Shabana niece Tabu had to say about the viral kissing scene.

Shabana Azmi Reveals How Niece Tabu Teases Her Over Kissing Scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Mumbai: After the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in July 2023, the kissing scene between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has yet again made the headlines. During a recent conversation with Zoom, Shabana Azmi discussed the kissing scene and shared that her niece, actor Tabu, jokingly mentions the stir caused within the film industry by her kiss with Dharmendra in the movie. Take a look at what Shabana Azmi stated.

Trending Now

Shabana Azmi’s Calls Her Niece Tabu, ‘Naughty’

The Swami actress during the conversation stated, “Tabu, jo meri niece hai, itni shaitan hai. Vo kehti hai aapne hila ke rakh diya industry. Ab sab aapki age ki ladkiyaan keh rahi hai ke kiss hogi toh hum karenge (Tabu, who is my niece, is such a devil. She says that you have shaken the industry. Now all the girls of your age are saying that if you kiss then we will do it.) (sic).”

You may like to read

Dharmendra’s Equation with Shabana Azmi In Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar wanted to portray the romantic love story of Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra who play the role of past lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, who later come together again after many years when their grandchildren – Rani Chatterjee played by Alia Bhatt and Rocky Randhawa portrayed by Ranveer Singh, develop a romantic relationship.

In the movie Jaya Bachchan appears as Dharmendra’s spouse, and they depict Rocky’s grandparents. Actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, along with Shabana, are featured as part of Alia’s family in Karan’s film.

Shabana Azmi Reveals Husband Javed Akhtar’s Thoughts On Kissing Sequence

The veteran actress was also asked about her husband Javed Akhtar’s view on the kissing sequence. Shabana stated, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film, I was applauding, whistling, cheering, and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement (sic).”

Shabana also revealed, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra? (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.