How Javed Akhtar Reacted To Shabana Azmi-Dharmendra’s Kiss Scene From RARKPK

While the internet had a lot to say about the on-screen romance of the duo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi, during an interview with Zoom revealed ‘Javed was not bothered’ about her kissing sequence.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to mint money at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film created a huge buzz even before its release. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the presence of veteran stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the film. They literally stole the show and entertained all. Now, Shabana and Dharmendra have become the talk of the town for locking lips on the silver screen. While the internet had a lot to say about the on-screen romance of the duo, Shabana Azmi, talked about the reaction of her husband and veteran-lyricist Javed Akhtar to the kissing scene. The actress during an interview with Zoom, revealed that ‘Javed was not bothered’. What surprised netizens the most was Shabana Azmi’s ‘who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?’ remark.

The actress also expressed her happiness over the love and praises that fans showered for her performance since the film was released. Praising Karan Johar’s vision, Shabana Azmi said, “It’s a completely new experience for me. The enthusiastic messages I am getting about my acting role by sections, who normally look down on commercial cinema. This is the first time I’ve been in a Karan Johar film. The amount of subtext the normally snooty sections of Indians are reading into Karan’s film is nothing short of astonishing.”

Shabana Azmi Shares Javed Akhtar’s Reaction About Her Kiss

During a recent interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi opened up about the reaction of her husband Javed Akhtar over her kiss sequence. Shabana Azmi said, “Oh! He was not bothered. But what bothered Javed was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film, I was whistling, applauding, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

Shabana Azmi’s Shocking Revelations

Talking about her reaction, Shabana Azmi said she was surprised at the buzz the scene created. “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People were laughing and cheering when we kissed. It was never an issue while shooting. It is true that I have not kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” she said.

Dharmendra’s Reaction About His Kissing Scene

Speaking to News 18, Dharmendra shared his thoughts about the scene. He said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene. At the same time, people have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting this kiss and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

About ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani promises to give a sidesplitting and rib-tickling experience. From romance, family drama, heartbreak, to wedding, singing and dancing, the romantic family drama encompasses all the elements of a typical Karan Johar film but in a bigger canvas. Helmed by Karan Johar, who marks his directorial comeback after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the movie is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

